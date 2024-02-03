BYU Gymnastics clinches first home win in the Big 12

BYU gymnastics received their highest score of the season with a 196.475 to defeat West Virginia. The Marriott Center was energetic with it being the first home meet, along with the outstanding ROC section, the new sparkly leotards, and the blasting of Taylor Swift.

“It was unbelievable to have our first Big 12 meet in the Marriott Center,” said BYU head coach Guard Young.

The energy from the Marriott Center helped BYU lead in all categories. The Cougars received 49.325 points on floor, 49.225 on bars, 48.825 on vault, and a season-high of 49.100 points on beam.

The Beam Team had Mina Margraf leading with 9.875. ‘Beam Queen’ Elease Rollins received a 9.850.

The big story was in rotation 4 when BYU competed on floor. The five scores added up to 49.325 with each scoring gymnasts marking season or career highs. Sophie Dudley had a career-high of 9.900. She kicked off her floor routine with her first tumbling pass as a double layout.

“It is electric when we end on the floor like that,” said Dudley.

Following Dudley, the ROC swayed to Freshman Ava Jorgensen’s routine as she competed to Power by Kanye. She received a 9.875. The contagious energy continued as Sydney Benson ended the rotation with a 9.900 joining Dudley for the meet high and tying her career high.

On bars, Lindsey Hunter-Kempler and Anna Bramblett received the highest scores in that apparatus, both posting a 9.875—a season-best for both athletes.

Kylie Eaquinto had the top score on vault with a 9.825, her third of the season as well as her third score of 9.8+ this meet.

Up next, BYU heads to compete against No. 1 Oklahoma on Friday, Feb.9. It will be a tough meet, but hopefully BYU will take its momentum from Provo to Norman.

Freshman, Brynlee Anderson, said before the meet, “We are capable of great things, and we are going to go big places.”

It looks like she was right.