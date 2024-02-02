Eye on the Y: BYU student recognized for volunteer service, BYU Office of Belonging hosts wellness clinic

BYU student recognized for volunteer work

BYU senior, Nick Larsen, stands with 2023 Heart & Hands Award. Larsen received the award during Utah’s Philanthropy Day Luncheon. (BYU College of Family, Home and Social Sciences)

During Utah’s Philanthropy Day Luncheon, Nick Larsen, a senior in the School of Family Life, received the 2023 Heart & Hands Award in recognition of his exceptional service.

Larsen was nominated by The Refuge Utah because of his willingness to serve as a sexual assault victim advocate for the organization, staffing and backing up the 24/7 hotline, and accompanying and comforting victims during their medical exams.

The Heart & Hands Award is extended on Utah Philanthropy Day to celebrate those who contribute to organizations by their volunteering and philanthropic works.

BYU Office of Belonging hosts first ‘Check Your PIESS Wellness Clinic’ of Winter Semester 2024

BYU Office of Belonging hosts PIESS Wellness Clinic. The wellness clinic was held on Jan. 31, 2024. (@byuofficeofbelonging on Instagram)

The BYU Office of Belonging held their first Check Your PIESS Wellness Clinic of the semester on Wednesday, Jan. 31.

The wellness clinic aims to support students’ physical, intellectual, emotional, social and spiritual wellness. It also teaches the importance of nutrition, sleep, exercise and other healthy-lifestyle habits.

If you missed the first Check Your PIESS Wellness Clinic, there will be future opportunities. The Office of Belonging will host wellness clinics on the last Wednesdays of February and March 2024.