Cougars take down Longhorns 84-72

Ironically, BYU’s win over the Longhorns did not come beyond the arc, it came from inside the paint.

Today BYU won a different type of game.



Didn't need a ton of 3s (season low in makes & attempts, 7/17).



Got 40 paint points. Shot 64%. 76% from 2.



Went 13/15 from the FT line.



1 fewer foul than Texas.



The reemergence of Fouss-game. — Jarom Jordan (@jaromjordan) January 27, 2024

In the first half, BYU hit 14-18 in the paint with only eight three-point attempts. But Texas shot lights out early on, going 4-4 from long range.

“They blitzed us at the start of the game,” said head coach Mark Pope.

However, Texas made only 4 of their remaining 18 three-point attempts.

The second half was the same story for the Cougars as they finished shooting 64% from the field and 41.2% from long range on only 17 attempts.

BYU took a 7-point lead with 18:47 remaining in the second-half. Impressively, they managed to hold onto that lead for the rest of the game.

The stats do not tell the whole story (sorry Chase). Yes, Noah Waterman, Jaxson Robinson, and Fouss Traore had fantastic games scoring, but Dallin Hall was the most impactful player tonight.

Plus minus can be a flawed stat but it was not lying during Saturday nights game. Hall finished with a team high +16.

His command of the offense, his ability to pick his spots and get to the basket was phenomenal. When Hall was off the floor, the offense was nowhere near its potential.

Dallin Hall finishes as a +16 in a 12-point win. Only one other player (Fouss, +13) was even close. Pretty important impact, imo! https://t.co/X2KgRHuB2q — Steve Pierce (@PostJimmer) January 27, 2024

The development of Hall is a great sign for the Cougars going into March. As we know, guards win in March.

BYU improved to 3-4 in the Big-12 on Saturday and will have a week off before traveling to Morgantown, West Virginia on Feb. 3.