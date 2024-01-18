Students embrace abundant snowfall, BYU provides winter recreation opportunities

A group of skiers ride a lift to the mountain’s summit. BYU Outdoor Unlimited provides cheap gear for those trying winter sports. (AP Photo)

Despite a slow start, Utah ski resorts are witnessing a daily increase in inches of snow, painting a promising picture for winter sports this 2024 season.

Ski Utah shows snow levels did not exceed 25 inches throughout December 2023. According to data, Sundance, the closest ski resort to BYU, received 58 inches of snow from Jan. 6 to Jan. 15.

A graph shows snowfall levels at Sundance from the past 30 days. According to Ski Utah, Sundance received 58 inches of snow from Jan. 6 to Jan. 15. (Ski Utah)

Utah is home to 15 alpine ski resorts, 10 of which are within a one-hour radius of the Salt Lake City airport, drawing winter sports enthusiasts from all over the world, according to Ski Utah.

BYU provides opportunities to enjoy these world-renowned resorts.

BYU Outdoors Unlimited is a gear rental store on campus that provides deals and recreational experiences for students, according to their website.

Drew Gold, a seasoned skier and dedicated member of the BYU Outdoor Unlimited team, encouraged students to rally their friends and explore upcoming deals.

“The big thing is that we do have the cheapest rentals, like, in the whole valley, which makes it a lot more convenient for people to go to the mountain by renting from us,” he said.

Winter sports can be costly, Gold said, but these deals provide unique opportunities for students to ride the greatest snow on earth.

Jayme Slaughter, another Outdoor Unlimited employee, shared her experience taking an international student from India snowshoeing for the first time.

“He was really tired at the end of it, but he said he’d never seen so much beauty,” she said.

Not only are they contributing to a cost-effective adventure, but BYU Outdoor Unlimited is also creating life-changing memories for students, according to Slaughter.

“He loved that we allowed him to come and try it,” Slaughter said. “He was really grateful for the friends that he made while he was there.”

Hallie Moldenhauer, another established skier, said she looks forward to spending most of her winter in Utah’s breathtaking terrain and encouraged students to get outside and try.

“It can be nerve-wracking sometimes, but I feel like it’s totally worth it. Because you never know until you try,” Moldenhauer said.

Moldenhauer added that winter is a great chance to embrace new things.

Students can rent winter recreational gear from BYU Outdoor Unlimited in-store or online.