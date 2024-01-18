Midway Ice Castles opens for 11th season

Temperatures were below freezing on opening night for the Ice Castles, Monday, Jan. 15.

Anna Closser is a lead builder for Ice Castles, and it was her ninth build. She said builders start planning in October.

“It takes a lot of work, a lot of planning … The whole castle is planned out before we have a single icicle planted,” Closser said.

Once temperatures in the evening reach around -25 degrees, they start building, Closser said. To build the castles, builders plant icicles, position ice blocks, spray it down with water and let the castle grow.

As visitors walk around and take pictures, Closser said they are walking on two feet of ice. This family-friendly winter attraction began in Utah, and is now in six different states.

Drone footage shows the 2022 Ice Castle build. Ice Castles began in Utah and expanded to six different states. (Video courtesy of Maren Timmerman)

Event manager Gabby Thompson said her favorite part of the job is creating fun and magic for guests of all ages.

“I love caring for my staff and making those magical moments happen in every guest that walks through our walls,” said Thompson.

Thompson suggested booking tickets online for entrance and for their sleigh rides.