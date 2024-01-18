Cougars get blown out by Oklahoma State

For the ninth time this season, the BYU women’s basketball team logged 20-plus turnovers in a game. On Wednesday night, the Oklahoma State Cowgirls were able to turn the Cougars over 25 times on the way to a 82-50 slogging.

BYU struggled to get its first-quarter offense rolling against Oklahoma State, which found success in the paint time and time again throughout the first as the first quarter ended with the Cougars in an 18-8 hole. Early in the second quarter, BYU was able to make a push and cut the lead to four thanks to a pull-up jumper from Kailey Woolston. This was the closest the game would be the rest of the night as Oklahoma State then went on a 23-4 run to take a 45-22 halftime lead.

The Cowgirls didn’t look back as they relied on their hot hand, Quincy Noble, who finished with 30 points and shot 66% from the field. Oklahoma State also got solid contribution from freshman guard Stailee Heard, who poured in 18 points.

The Cougars were led by senior forward, Lauren Gustin, who finished with 10 points 10 rebounds. Kailey Woolston and Amari Whiting also helped with the scoring load, each contributing 9 points.

Gustin is now four rebounds away from Tina Gunn’s program record of 1,482 rebounds. She will look to break this record on Saturday night when the Cougars take on the Texas Tech Lady Raiders at the Marriott Center.