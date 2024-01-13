Cougars in the Playoffs: Wild Card Weekend

With the start of the new year ends the regular season of the NFL. Playoffs start this week on Saturday, January 13 and many former Cougars will be competing.

Game 1:

For the AFC Wildcard round, the no. 5 Cleveland Browns face the No. 4 Houston Texans on Saturday at 4:30 ET. Linebacker Sione Takitaki played for BYU 2014-2018. This year for the Browns he had 66 total tackles, a career high of two sacks, and one interception.

The Browns came second in the AFC North behind the Baltimore Ravens and had a record of 11-6. The winner of this matchup will go to the divisional round.

Game 2:

The second game on Saturday is the no. 6 Miami Dolphins vs. Head Coach Andy Reid and the no. 3 Kansas City Chiefs at 8pm ET. This game is projected to be -6 degrees and possibly the coldest home playoff game in Kansas City team history.

“We’re not having a snowball fight,” said Reid.

This season was Head Coach Reid’s 11th season with the Chiefs. Reid has had 22 career playoff victories with the Eagles as well as the Chiefs. Tight End Matt Bushman is currently on the practice squad.

The Chiefs won the AFC West with an 11-6 and hopes to continue to the divisional round.

Game 4:

The Fourth Game of the Wild Card Weekend is the no. 7 Green Bay Packers vs. the no. 2 Dallas Cowboys at 4:30pm ET on Sunday. Former BYU linebacker Zayne Anderson from 2015-2020 is a safety for the Packers.

This season Anderson had four tackles. The Packers were second in the NFC North behind the lions and had a 9-8 record. If they win in Dallas, they will play in the divisional round.

Game 5:

The Fifth game in the playoffs are the no. 6 Los Angeles Rams vs the no. 3 Detroit Lions on Sunday at 8pm ET. Playing for the Rams is Puka Nacua, former wide receiver for the Cougars.

Nacua had a stellar season after being drafted with the no. 177 pick by the Rams. Earlier this week the Rams released footage of Nacua getting drafted.

And the rest is history.



Nacua is a consideration for the Offensive Rookie of the Year after breaking NFL records for the most receiving yards and most receptions for a rookie of a single season.

Nacua also got selected to be in the Pro Bowl.

This season Nacua had 105 receptions for 1,486 reception yards and 6 touchdowns. He will play an integral role against the Lions. If the Rams clinch the win, they will go to the divisional round.

Fred Warner and the 49ers clinched the no.1 seed in the NFC so they face a bye week and will go to the divisional round of the playoffs.