Cougars plagued by turnovers, drop to 0-4 in big 12 conference play

25 turnovers tends to not be a recipe for success. Especially when your opponent only has 13.

Despite the large turnover margin, the BYU Women’s Basketball team managed to keep it close with conference foe, Houston, in the battle of the Cougars with a score of 79-69.

Both teams entered the game in Houston hungry for their first win in the Big 12. At the end of the first quarter, BYU found themselves in a nine-point hole. They were able to make the game more competitive throughout the rest of the game, but ultimately, couldn’t make a run in the back-and-forth battle.

BYU’s defense struggled to get stops and they couldn’t keep Houston guard, Laila Blair, off of the free-throw line, where she racked up 11 of her 20 total points. Houston shot an impressive 40% from the three-point line and attempted 26 free throws, over double BYU’s 12 attempted free throws.

Despite their defensive struggles, the Cougars from Provo looked mostly impressive on offense. They shot 41% from three-point range as a team while racking up 13 assists and 12 offensive rebounds.

BYU’s star freshman, Kailey Woolston struggled Wednesday night, logging the first game of her young career with zero made field goals, going 0-6. However, on the bright side, Lauren Gustin was able to extend her double-double streak to 10 games with 14 points and 17 rebounds while Whiting, Smiler, and Davenport all put up 15 points.

BYU will look to bounce back and secure their first Big 12 win this Saturday afternoon in the Marriott Center where they will take on the Cincinnati Bearcats.