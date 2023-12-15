Waterman and Robinson propel Cougars to win over Pioneers



After their worst performance of the season, the Cougars, led by Noah Waterman and Jaxson Robinson, took care of business against the Pioneers of Denver.



Noah Waterman came out with a vengeance tonight after shooting 0-8 against Utah on Saturday. Waterman achieved his first career double-double, accomplishing it before halftime.



It was a bounce-back game for Waterman tonight. He finished with 22 points, 14 rebounds, and shot 72.7% from the field. On the defensive end, he also recorded three blocks.

It should also not go unnoticed that the Cougars held the third-best scorer in the country, Tommy Bruner, to only 15 points on 6-18 shooting.



But for Jaxson Robinson, it’s the same story, just a different night. After shooting over 50% on the road against Utah and finishing with a team-high 17 points, he ended tonight with 28 points and shot over 50% from the field once again.

“I’m (Jaxson) gonna give Jimmer a little somethin to see,” said head coach Mark Pope referring to Jaxson Robinson noticing Jimmer Fredette in attendance.

Robinson certainly did his best Jimmer impersonation, as he has been dialed in from long range all season. Robinson is currently ranked first in the Big 12 in three-point percentage, and you should expect that trend to continue.

“Jax is that dude,” said Noah Waterman. Indeed he is Noah, indeed he is.

“Jax is a dangerous man, he’s one of the best shooters in the country”



After tonight’s dominant win, BYU moves to 9-1 on the season and will face Georgia State on Saturday at the Marriott Center.