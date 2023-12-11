Provo City rings in the holiday season with annual tree lighting ceremony

The lighting of the Christmas tree in Pioneer Park. Provo’s Christmas Market and tree lighting were moved to Pioneer Park to accommodate more attendees. (Angela Hernandez)

Provo Parks and Recreation hosted its annual Christmas Market and Lights on Ceremony on Saturday, Dec. 2.

The Provo City lighting ceremony is a family event where individuals can participate in seasonal holiday activities planned by the Provo Parks and Recreation Department.

According to the Provo Parks and Recreation Management team, Provo has held its annual tree lighting ceremony for more than 30 years. With the growth of the event, it was moved from Center Street to Pioneer Park.

“The purpose is to bring seasonal joy and cheer to the Provo City community. This event has become a tradition and highlight to many families and community members here in Provo,” the Provo Parks and Recreation management team said.

Live music performances at Provo’s annual Christmas Market and tree lighting event. Community members gathered to hear the performances. (Angela Hernandez)

Many families from the Utah County area participated in the annual community event.

“It was a great night, and I enjoyed bringing my son and being able to spend time with him looking and participating in all the fun holiday activities. We especially enjoyed taking pictures by the big Christmas trees,” Orem resident Joe Fernandez said.

The event included various holiday-related activities and local vendors for community members of all ages to enjoy.

“We had sled dogs and an ornament-making activity, live musicians and an ice carving display. Our special guests were Santa Claus and the Grinch. We also partnered with local vendors to sell holiday-themed foods and items,” the Provo Parks and Recreation Management Team said.

All members in the Provo community and surrounding areas were welcomed to participate in the holiday festivities.

“My favorite part of the event was seeing all the lights over the park, it made me feel like I was in a Christmas movie. This event brought a sense of community to Provo by allowing us to celebrate Christmas time together,” BYU student Chelsea Alegria said.

Christmas-themed houses on display. People gathered to see the decorated display. (Angela Hernandez)

According to the Provo Parks and Rec management team, Provo Parks and Rec supervisor CJ Nuccitelli and Parks and Rec arborist Rhett Courney were the main organizers behind the elaborate lighting ceremony.

“The Parks and Recreation Department plans for and executes the whole event. Our recreation events team plans the activities and our arborist and parks crew set everything up. This year, we estimate about 2,000-2,500 strings of lights were put up,” Provo Parks and Recreation said.

Through much effort and planning from the Provo Parks and Recreation Department, Provo City’s Christmas Market and tree lighting celebration rang in the 2023 Christmas season.