Civic engagement student Juliana Banks presents her semester group project on election confidence to the Lt. Governor and her staffer. (Photo courtesy of Juliana Banks)

The BYU Office of Civic Engagement, the civic engagement minor and campus service programs, such as Y-Serve, give students opportunities and tools to better the community, according to the office director, Professor Quin Monson.

While people usually think of politics when they hear “civic engagement,” it’s much more than just that, he said.

Monson said civic engagement is about community involvement, which can include volunteering and serving locally as well as keeping up with local politics.

The civic engagement minor is a great pair for any major, and it helps students find real world applications for their interests, he said.

“It’s a great place to … explore career opportunities in ways you never thought were related to your major,” Monson said.

The minor is open to all students. Students interested can take a one credit introductory course held once a week, Monson said.

Juliana Banks is a BYU pre-med student who is minoring in Civic Engagement Leadership and is president of the Civic Engagement Leadership Association.

Banks said she has always had an interest in politics and her communities. She thought the minor would help her develop skills to engage with her community, which led her to the Civic Engagement Club.

The biggest reason BYU students should be civically engaged is because the prophet and other ecclesiastical leaders have encouraged it, she said.

“Being civically engaged is a way to care for our brothers and sisters and to really practice taking care of the stewardship that God has given us,” she said.

Utah Representative Tyler Clancy answers student questions at a Town Hall hosted on campus. Students can get involved in the community in their areas of interest. (Photo courtesy of Juliana Banks)

Learning how to be civically engaged as college students will prepare people for future community leadership opportunities, Banks said.

Jane Sandberg, an employee at BYU’s Office of Civic Engagement, said being engaged aligns with the university’s motto to “enter to learn, go forth to serve.”

“Being civically engaged is important because it not only aligns with BYU’s mission … but also helps BYU students use their education to make meaningful contributions to their communities and the rest of the world,” she said.

Professor Monson said the university has several resources for students who want to be more involved in their community.

In addition to the civic engagement minor and office, Y-Serve has a list of programs and events students can volunteer for. The Church has service opportunities on JustServe.

Another way students can get involved in their areas of interest is by asking professors how they are publicly involved in their field and how students can participate, Monson said.

According to Banks, the Civic Engagement Club has monthly activities to show students the benefits of civic engagement.

“You can help others register to vote, volunteer locally … go to neighborhood, board or City Council meetings and so much more,” she said.

Activities can be found on the Civic Engagment Office’s Instagram page and website.