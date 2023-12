Shooting funk plagues Cougars in 73-69 loss at Utah

BYU’s worst shooting night of the season could not have come at a worse time.

It’s one thing to lose to arch-rival Utah. Losing by four points is another.

However, to lose while missing eight free throw attempts and hitting just seven of 30 tries from 3-point range is understandably disappointing.

Such was the case for the Cougars Saturday in Salt Lake, falling 73-69 to the Runnin’ Utes for their first loss of the season.