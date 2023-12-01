Diverse, inclusive winter holiday celebrations in Utah

Winter months in Utah offer many celebrations from a variety of cultures and religions. From concerts to presentations to markets and more, here are some of the public events happening along the Wasatch Front throughout December and January.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints began this year’s ongoing choir performance the last week of November. Choirs from schools and other groups in the community will perform 40-minutes concerts through Dec. 23. (Church Newsroom)

Through Dec. 23, Daily Christmas Concerts at Temple Square, Temple Square, 50 E North Temple, Salt Lake City

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints presents its Christmas Daily Concert Series. Performances by local school and and community choirs and instrumental groups started the last week in November and will continue through Dec. 23. 40 minute concerts will be performed in various locations such as the City Creek Center, by the Giving Machines, the Conference Center lobby, the Church History Museum auditorium and the Tabernacle.

This year the midday 12:45 to 1:30 p.m. performances will be livestreamed from the Tabernacle. These performances will be preceded by a Christmas message shared by a variety of representatives of the Church.

For a full list of performances including groups, dates, times and locations, click here.

Activities and displays focus on international Christmas traditions across Temple Square. Nativities from many countries are located on the Church Office Building plaza. (Church Newsroom)

Through Dec. 30, all day, Christmas Around the World, Temple Square, 50 E North Temple, Salt Lake City

Displays and activities held at multiple locations around Temple Square will showcase Christmas traditions around the world. The Church History Museum will focus on traditions in a different region of the world each week. Crafts and recipes will be part of this presentation. A variety of international nativities are located on the plaza outside the Church Office Building. The Family Search Library is displaying Christmas foods and traditions from around the world. This display includes activities for children.

The Ukrainian Association of Utah is a non-denomination organization. They invite all to join with them in a European celebrations of Christmas time. (Ukrainian Association of Utah)

Dec 2, 11 a.m.-8 p.m., Christkindlmarkt This is the Place State Park, 2601 Sunnyside Ave, SLC

The Ukrainian Association of Utah invites all to come and enjoy the Christkindlmarkt. This large event is located at the This Is The Place Heritage Park. Concessions and activities include gift, arts and crafts.

Dec. 3, 10 a.m., Phrathatluang Festival, Wat Lao Salt Lake Buddharam, 7010 Parkway Blvd, SLC

Wat Lao of Utah is celebrating the national symbol and most religious monument of Laos, That Luang. The Phrathatluang Festival is open to the public to take part in the traditional practice of offering alms (Thak Baht).

Dec. 3, 1-4 p.m., Diwali, Salt Lake City Main Public Library, 210 E 400 S, Salt Lake City

The India Cultural Center welcomes the public to join in the 21st annual Diwali, the Hindu “festival of lights” celebration held at the Salt Lake City Main Public Library. The festival will include a a program of Southasian music, dance, Indian food, mehndi body art and a ceremonial lighting of diyas–lamps to ward off darkness.

The First Presidency Christmas Devotional will share Christ-centered messages and music. The annual devotional is being broadcast worldwide. (Church Newsroom)

Dec. 3, 6 p.m., Christmas Devotional, Conference Center, 60 E North Temple, Salt Lake City

The annual Christmas Devotional presented by the First Presidency held at the Conference Center will include messages from Church leaders and music will be performed by The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square. The devotional is free to the public, but tickets are required to attend in-person. The event will also be live-streamed at 6 p.m. MST through the Church broadcast channel, Gospel Stream app, Church Youtube inspiration channel, the Gospel Library app, BYUtv and other stations and internet sites throughout the world. The First Presidency invites viewers to participate in conversations about the devotional on social media channels tagging #ChristmasDevo.

Dec. 10, 8 p.m., Brass and Organ Christmas Concert, Cathedral of the Madeleine, 331 E South Temple, Salt Lake City

The Cathedral of the Madeleine invites the community to enjoy their 5th annual Brass and Organ Christmas Concert, featuring the Utah Symphony Brass. No tickets are required. However, seating is available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Dec. 16, 12-3 p.m., Las Tradicionales Posadas, 209 E 500 S, SLC

Artes de Mexico, the Consulate of Mexico in Salt Lake City and the Leonardo Museum invite the public to join in the celebration for an afternoon saying, “La Posada will transport you to one of the most traditional festivities in Mexico.” Posada, a word meaning “inn”, is part of the traditional Mexican Christmas celebration. The event will include singing, making and breaking piñatas and a best piñata competition. This is a ticketed event, and space is limited.

Dec. 16, 1 p.m., St. Anna’s Pet Blessing, St. Anna’s Greek Orthodox Church, 9201 S 1300 E, Sandy

St. Anna’s Greek Orthodox Church in Sandy will celebrate the Name Day of St. Modesto, the Patron Saint of animals. St. Modesto emphasized the importance of respecting all living creatures. (St. Anna’s Greek Orthodox Church of Sandy)

St. Modestos, the Patron Saint of animals and early Patriarch of the Church in Jerusalem will be honored on this Saturday, closest to his Name Day. St. Anna’s Pet Blessing will be held outside the St. Anna’s Greek Orthodox Church in Sandy, where visitors are invited to bring pets. There will be a brief blessing of waters and prayer upon the animals through the words of St. Modestos.

Dec. 16, 5-10 p.m., Posada Navideña 2023, 155 S 600 W, Salt Lake City

The Mexican Civic Center invites the community to participate in an evening Christmas celebration at the Posada Navideña. Art will be displayed along with live performances and storytelling at this free family event. Activities include piñatas and other crafts, sweet treats and toys.

Jan. 14, 8 p.m., Concert à la carte, Cathedral of the Madeleine, 333 E South Temple, Salt Lake City

The Eccles Organ Festival is in its 30th season. Christmas concerts like performances throughout the year are free of charge. (Eccles Organ Festival)

As part of the Eccles Organ Festival Recital, Concert à la carte will involve concert goers by asking them to vote for their favorite organ work then hear them performed live by Cathedral organist Gabriele Terrone and Tabernacle organists Richard Elliott and Andrew Unsworth. The voting portal is available now. One submission per person.

Jan. 21, 5 p.m., Ukrainian Winter Celebration, 4505 S Brians Way, West Valley City

The Ukrainian Association of Utah will host its interactive community Winter Celebration. The event will include a talent show and potluck dinner. Sign ups for those who wish to share a talent will open a few weeks prior to the event.