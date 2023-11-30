BYU’s Brecken Mozingo and Laveni Vaka named semifinalists for Hermann Trophy

Seniors Brecken Mozingo and Laveni Vaka have been selected as semifinalists for the 2023 MAC Hermann Trophy.

The Hermann Trophy is the most prestigious individual honor for Division 1 soccer and is voted on by Division-I women’s soccer coaches and narrowed down to 15 semifinalists.

BYU and Florida State are the only two schools with more than one player to be honored.

The two offensive and defensive powerhouses have started every game of the season for the Cougars.

Mozingo currently leads the team in goals (14), assists (15), and shots (83) and has consistently come through for the Cougars.

Mozingo’s first goal of the season started in their second game in their 4-1 win against Cal St. Fullerton.

Mozingo clinched the 4-1 win for the Cougars in a penalty kick and secured her second goal of the season in the 74th minute.

Mozingo doesn’t only score the final goals of the game, but can also open up the scoring. Mozingo opened up the scoring in the Cougars’ 6-1 win over Utah Valley University in the 11th minute.

Mozingo’s first brace of the season came against Baylor in their first Big 12 win. She scored first off a penalty kick in the 45th minute to finish the half and the second in the 78th minute to finish off the 4-0 win.

Brecken gets one right before the half🤩



📺 https://t.co/uSJFotQ5fG pic.twitter.com/CvVViHl3Wq — BYU Women's Soccer (@byusoccer_w) September 22, 2023

Mozingo’s sixth goal came in their 1-1 draw Cincinnati in the 47th minute.

Mozingo’s seventh goal came in the 20th minute at Iowa St in their 7-0 shutout.

Mozingo continued her successful penalty kick streak at Oklahoma State in the 9th minute in the Cougars’ fifth shutout of the season with a 3-0 finish.

Mozingo’s ninth goal came as the game winner against UCF at their 3-2 home win in the last game of the regular season.

Mozingo’s streak against UCF came in the opening round of the Big 12 Tournament in their 4-0 shutout against the Knights.

Mozingo found the back of the net again in the Big 12 title game in the 8th minute immediately following the Longhorns’ goal in the 2nd minute.

Mozingo’s second brace of the season came in their NCAA Sweet Sixteen game against Michigan State. Mozingo perfected her 5-5 penalty kick record in the game in the 55th minute to tie the score to 1-1.

Her second of the game came in the 60th minute to help the Cougars secure the 3-1 win and help them advance to the NCAA Elite Eight.

14th:

Mozingo found her 14th goal in the Cougars’ 4-3 comeback win against UNC in the NCAA Elite Eight. Mozingo’s corner kick goal tied the match to 3-3 after a 0-3 deficit at the half.

jaws are still dropped🤯 pic.twitter.com/pXwDImQ4Mr — BYU Women's Soccer (@byusoccer_w) November 28, 2023

Vaka’s honors follow her senior season where she played a team high of 2,182 minutes and led the Cougars to nine shutouts.

The finalists will be narrowed down to the final three on Dec. 6 following the NCCA title game on Dec. 4.