BYU hosts Weber State in first round of NCAA women’s volleyball tournament

BYU goes into the NCAA tournament as a 4 seed with hopes to start a deep run into the NCAA tournament with an opening win over Weber State Friday night in Provo.

The Cougars come into this game with back to back wins to finish the season at West Viriginia and TCU.

BYU plans to not overlook any opponent as it is a single elimination tournament, but the Cougars are highly favored in this matchup.

With a 12-1 record at home, beating the likes of Baylor and Houston at home, it feels like anyone that comes into the Smtih Fieldhouse is due for a long night.

CONGRATS to the following Big 12 Conference Honorees:



FIRST TEAM 🏆

Erin Livingston

Whitney Bower

Whitney McEwan-Llarenas



ALL-ROOKIE TEAM 🏆

Mia Lee pic.twitter.com/qTJ8FOG3bx — BYU Women’s Volleyball (@BYUwvolleyball) November 28, 2023

Look for the combination of Whitney Bower to Erin Livingston to lead the Cougars on Friday night. They were named to the All-Big 12 first team in their first year in the conference along with Whitney McEwan-Llarenas.

Mia Lee has also contributed to the success of BYU and looks to keep that rolling after being named to the All-Big 12 rookie team.

The Cougars run a high powered offense with a lot of different weapons that can overwhlem the other team, which is exactly what they plan to do against the Wildcats.

The fans will be in a white out Friday night as they cheer their Cougars.

Before this game, BYU will host Georgia vs Arizona St. at 4:30 PM in their first round match up. BYU will play the winner of that game if they go on to beat Weber St later that night.