Get to know new BYU men’s tennis head coach Zack Warren

Zack Warren, a former BYU tennis player and assistant coach, was announced as the new head coach over the summer.

With such deep roots in the men’s tennis program at BYU, Warren is eager to return to his alma mater and lead the team to a successful first season in the Big 12 Conference.

“BYU is the best place,” Warren said. “To be around individuals that have a vision for their future, that want to pour themselves into their athletics, academics and the spiritual aspect, is what you want your family to be around.”

Warren played tennis at BYU from 2004 to 2007, where he also met his wife, Angela. Angela was a former All-American on BYU’s track and field team, and Zack was the team’s sports information director.

“I was in the Smith Fieldhouse on the track,” Warren said. “She came up to me, and I guess she says that I looked confused. That’s how the conversation started. To this day, I tell her I was not confused. I knew exactly what I was doing. And now we have three children.”

Zack Warren with his wife, Angela, and three kids. Photo courtesy of Zack Warren

Warren’s career has taken him across the country, from Utah to California to Nevada, then back to California and Utah. He is grateful to his family for supporting him throughout his journey, especially his wife.

“She’s the one that I lean on for pretty much everything, and most people that know me know that is the case. I’m very blessed to have her,” Warren said. “She supports me and supports this career. She’s able to help me through the wins and the losses, and on those days when we have some losses, she gets me ready to bounce back the next day.”

As the assistant men’s tennis coach at BYU from 2009 to 2012 and assistant coach at Cal from 2014 to 2023, Warren has had his fair share of coaching experience. He was named Regional Assistant Coach of the Year four times, once while at BYU and three times at Cal, and helped both teams win multiple titles.

The men’s tennis team is excited to work with Warren as they prepare to face new opponents in the Big 12.

“Being in the Big 12 is super exciting for us,” freshman TJ Wells said. “It helps us have a little extra motivation, knowing that we’re going to have the opportunity to face these teams, and to really make a name for ourselves here at BYU and show everyone what we stand for.”

More than that, the players love how invested Warren is in developing individual relationships with them, both as athletes and as people.

“In the first interaction I had with him, we didn’t even speak about tennis,” senior Jack Barnett said. “We spoke about my life outside of tennis, outside of university. So that’s one thing that I’ve really enjoyed about Coach Warren, getting to know him more on a personal level and him reciprocating that.”

The players also appreciate Warren’s love and passion for tennis, which has been a great motivation for them during the off-season.

“Something that I learned is how passionate Coach Warren is,” Wells said. “From the minute we get in the weight room at 7 a.m. until we finish practice around 11 or 12, he’s so passionate, upbeat and excited and helps us keep going as well.”

Warren says he had an incredible experience as an athlete at BYU, and with the knowledge he’s gained through his mentors and coaches, he wants to give the same experiences to these players.

“That’s the goal, to see them be able to achieve goals and push through barriers,” Warren said. “That’s why I got into coaching.”

While the men’s regular season doesn’t start until winter semester, Warren has been training with them since this summer. He has enjoyed getting to know the athletes and is pleased with how they’ve already improved.

“They are a great group of guys,” Warren said. “They’re a ton of fun. They want to get better. They want to work. They want to be successful. And I’ve been really proud of where they’re at and where they’re continuing to go. Yeah, I think we’re all excited for

the upcoming season.”