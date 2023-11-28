BYU men’s soccer hitting its stride

The reigning national champion BYU men’s soccer team defended its home pitch on Saturday night as Talmage Woodhouse’s two-goal performance led to a 6-1 victory over Boise State.

Ryan Tetro was able to open up the scoring for BYU with a beautiful header after a cross from Eric Morris in the 26th minute that contributed to a 2-0 halftime lead.

The Cougars kept things rolling in the second half with newcomer Colton Rouse netting his first goal in a BYU jersey followed up by back-to-back goals from Woodhouse to close out the match.

BYU will look to make it three wins in a row when they take on Utah State in Logan this Friday at 9 p.m. ET.