By Jackson Payne
BYU men’s basketball earns No. 19 ranking in AP poll

103 weeks later, the Cougars are ranked once again.

BYU men’s basketball landed at No. 19 in Monday morning’s latest AP poll following a scorching 6-0 start to the season, marking the first time since Dec. 6, 2021 that the Cougars have appeared in the top 25.

The Cougars hold impressive wins over San Diego State, Arizona State and NC State while ranking first nationally in margin of victory (32.1 points), second in rebound margin (+18), third in team assists (21.7) and fourth in overall scoring (92.3). BYU also leads the country in attempted 3-pointers (33.7).

Mark Pope’s squad will next face Fresno State Friday at the Delta Center in Salt Lake. A road rivalry rumble at Utah on Dec. 9 projects to be the largest remaining obstacle in the way of a possible undefeated non-conference slate for the Cougars prior to Big 12 play in January.

