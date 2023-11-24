Know the foe: BYU wraps up its inaugural Big 12 campaign against Oklahoma State

For the fifth consecutive week, BYU wiil be seeking bowl eligibility.

However, this week will be the Cougars’ last chance at postseason play. In front of them is a formidable Oklahoma State squad with hopes of a Big 12 title in mind. Saturday’s regular season finale contains massive implications for both programs.

Here is an in-depth look at the talented Cowboys squad standing in the way of BYU’s bowl game hopes.

Another elite running back

This season the cougars defense has face 4 of the top 20 rushers in college football. Saturday’s matchup could prove to be the most difficult of all as they square off against the nations leading rusher Ollie Gordon II. Gordon has accounted for 1,414 yards and 15 rushing touchdowns on 211 carries for an incredible 6.7 yards per run average. He also has been effective in the passing game with 29 receptions and 262 yards to go along with 1 score.

Oklahoma State’s season hit a turning point after they began feed Gordon. The Cowboys are 7-1 in games where Gordon has rushed for over 100 yards. The sophomore looks to cap of a legendary season with a vintage performance against a hungry BYU defense that understands that stopping Gordon is likely the key to victory.

Other offensive notables

The Oklahoma State offense has also found way to be effective outside of Gordon. The Cowboys have the 5th ranked passing offense in the Big 12 with an average of 260.4 yards per game through the air. Senior quarterback Bowman has thrown for 2,487 yards. He has struggled at times to find the endzone with only 10 touchdowns and 9 interceptions through 11 games, but he is coming off of a season high 348 passing yard performance against Houston last week.

The Cowboys have been led in receiving yards by Brennan Presley who has caught 67 passes for 656 yards and 5 touchdowns. Junior Rashod Owens has also contributed 595 yards and 1 touchdown on 46 receptions.

Overall, the Oklahoma State offense ranks 8th in total yardage this season with an average of 426.5 yards per game to go along with 29.3 points per contest. Also interesting is the fact that despite Ollie Gordon II’s success, the Cowboy’s rush offense is only ranked 9th within the Big 12.

Defensive struggles

When it comes to quarterback pressure the Oklahoma State defense has found much success. Their 24 quarterback sacks ranks 3rd best in the conference. Outside of this statistic the Cowboy defense has struggles mightily.

Through 11 games the Oklahoma State defense ranks last in yards allowed with 431.9 yards surrendered per contest. Opposing quarterbacks have thrown for an average 256.1 yards per game while tossing 11 interceptions this season. The Cowboys have been able to force 9 fumbles with 7 recoveries. These numbers have led Oklahoma State to a +3 in the turnover margins.

The Cowboys defense has been led by Sophomore Nickolas Martin whose 112 total tackles lead the Big 12 conference. Junior linebacker Collin Oliver has also impressed with 6 sacks which ties Martin for 5th best in the Big 12.

Conclusion

The Cougars are only one elusive win away from a bowl game opportunity which many fans consider to be the benchmark for the program. Oklahoma State is ranked no. 20 in the nation with a shot at a New York 6 game at stake. In a game with implications as large as this fans can expect fireworks.