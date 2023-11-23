BYU sets new record in road win vs. West Virginia

The 16th ranked BYU team traveled to West Virginia and came away with a 3-0 sweep. After two tight sets, the Cougars would dominate the final set 25-5.

Set one featured three lead changes and nine ties. BYU secured a 25-22 set win. The Cougars had two aces and Erin Livingston had an impressive seven kills. BYU would end the match with five aces.

In set two, Livingston continued her dominance adding eight kills to her total. The Cougars hit .368 with 15 total kills in the frame.

The final set began tied at three points a piece. The Cougars would then rattle off 15 straight points. Seven of their 11 match blocks came in the third set.

The Cougars improved to 12-5 in Big 12 conference play. They set a new record in the rally scoring era with the largest margin of victory in a single set at BYU with a 20-point lead in the final frame.

BYU finished the match hitting .326 and held the Mountaineers to just a .084 clip. The Cougars recorded 41 kills to just 28 for West Virginia.

Bower and Livingston led the way for BYU. Livingston finished with 18 kills and .500 hitting percentage. Whitney Bower finished with 29 assists.

GAME HIGHLIGHTS: BYU vs West Virginia pic.twitter.com/UHu3JzDLs1 — BYU Women’s Volleyball (@BYUwvolleyball) November 23, 2023

Looking ahead, the final regular season match for BYU will be in Fort Worth, Texas as they take on TCU on Saturday, November 25, at noon MST.