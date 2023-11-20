BYU, Utah County offer variety of Thanksgiving events

BYU is hosting a few on-campus events the week of Thanksgiving. Thanksgiving break starts Nov. 22 and continues through the weekend. (Alice Gubler)

BYU’s Thanksgiving break is from Nov. 22-26. From a short survey among 30 students on campus, 20% said they are staying in Provo. Whether it be with family or friends, there are events in Provo, Orem and on campus to help students find some holiday cheer.

While it is true most of campus is quiet around Thanksgiving, there are some upcoming events during the break that students in town are welcome to attend.



Things to do on campus

BYUSA Clubs are encouraged to host regular meetings on campus on Tuesday, Nov. 21. According to BYUSA’s event calendar, Tuesday, Nov. 21 from 7-10 p.m. is reserved for Clubs Night. Students can contact individual clubs on Tuesday to see if they are still hosting meetings.



Sporting events

The BYU Women’s Basketball Team will be competing against Loyola Marymount University on Saturday, Nov. 25 at 2 p.m. at the Marriott Center.

Additionally, the Provo Predators hockey team will play against the Ogden Mustangs on Wednesday, Nov. 22 at 7 p.m. at Peaks Ice Arena in Provo. Tickets can be purchased online for $6.





Thanksgiving Turkey Trots



Various events will be hosted around Orem and Provo this Thanksgiving break. Events listed are encouraged for all ages. (Alice Gubler)

Whether it is to make new friends or to make room for pumpkin pie, Turkey Trots are community-wide events that take place all across Utah on Thanksgiving day.

Orem’s Earn Your Turkey Race, hosted by Runner’s Corner Fitness Center, will take place on Thanksgiving Day. Race durations vary from a four-mile option to a two-mile walk and kids races. The race begins at the Orem Community Park. Residents or students in town can register on the website and sign up for matching shirts. Admission ranges from $15-$25 with increased prices on the day of the race.

Although Provo’s annual Turkey Trot has been canceled, Springville will be hosting its annual Hobble Before You Gobble 10k, 5k and Fun Run on Nov. 23 at 7:45 a.m. Students can register for Hobble Before You Gobble on its website.

Francesca Castellano, a student studying experience design from Park City, explained her favorite Thanksgiving tradition is to participate in a Turkey Trot with her husband.

“Once I married my husband, I learned that it was something his family did and I had to participate,” Castellano said.

More Utah Turkey Trot dates and locations can be found on the Running USA website.

Christmas themed events

For some students like mechanical engineering major Calvin Bates, the Christmas tree goes up right after Thanksgiving.

“We normally decorate almost right after Thanksgiving, and one of my favorite traditions is going to get the Christmas tree right after,” Bates said.

Orem and Provo are hosting Christmas-related events for those excited to welcome in the next holiday.

The sixth-annual Gingerbread Competition Display will be held in Orem at University Place Mall the week of Thanksgiving. Following the awards ceremony on Nov. 20, winners will have their houses displayed at University Place from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., from Nov. 20-27.

Santa’s Grand Arrival to University Place Mall will be celebrated Nov. 24 from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Community members are invited to “come and welcome Santa as he makes an unforgettable entrance to University Place,” according to its website.

The event will feature a DJ, face painting and refreshments.

Additionally, Spanish Fork’s Festival of Lights will begin Thanksgiving Day and run until New Year’s Day. At $10 per car, this drive-through Christmas lights showcase is one nearby option to kick off the Christmas season.

Resources for students in need

Kyle Slaughter, who oversees assessment and evaluation for efforts in Campus Life, said aid provided to students varies based on the student’s situation. “There are immediate resources available when there is an immediate need,” he said.

“I wish students knew that the resource is available and that it is alright to seek assistance when needed,” Slaughter said.

For students struggling with food insecurity around the holidays, the BYU Dean of Students Office offers on-campus resources and connections to off-campus resources to students. Students are encouraged to call or email The Dean of Students Office at 801-422-2731 or *protected email* .

The Food and Housing Insecurity Office also offers guidance to those with insecurities related to housing, local and public transportation and financial needs. According to its website, the program consists of multiple elements including direct assistance and referral to on- and off-campus resources.

For more information about events outside of Provo and Orem Utah, students and locals can visit the Utah Valley Events website.