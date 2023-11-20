Luminaria returns to Thanksgiving Point for holiday season

The annual Christmas tradition of Thanksgiving Point’s large Christmas lights attraction, Luminaria, began December 16th. Families and friends visit to see the 28 different-themed sections of lights, as well as an exhibit with sculptures of Jesus Christ. (Ivette Galvez)

Thanksgiving Point’s popular Christmas attraction, Luminaria, opened on Nov. 16.

The Christmas light show consists of a walk-through Ashton Gardens in Lehi, featuring 28 different themed areas.

The show will be open the rest of the season, Monday through Saturday, until Jan. 6, 2024. The attraction closes on Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Each day time slots available for reservation go from 4:30-9 p.m.

Ashton Gardens has a number of events throughout the year, but Luminaria is the one with the most visitors, employee and University of Utah student Samantha Clark said.

Included in the attraction is a “Fire and Ice” show, where real flames shoot up 20 feet in the air alongside a musical number.

During a walk around the gardens, visitors will find a small “village” where they can buy Christmas desserts and hot drinks and warm up next to a fire or in a heated tent.

In one area of the show, kids gathered to see two reindeer named Dasher and Blitzen. An employee standing nearby held a reindeer pelt for visitors to feel.

The guests will also find a Christ-centered exhibit named “Light of the World Garden.” The section includes many sculptures of Jesus Christ in different scenes from Bible stories. Angela Johnson and the I Am the Light of the World Foundation created the exhibit.

Keri Weston visited the attraction on opening night with her family for the first time. She said the whole show was “lovely” — she and her young daughters’ favorite part was the section with the Frozen movie theme.

What Weston loved most, she said, was the “classic, mid-century Christmas music that led to a really good atmosphere.”

Weston’s son, Ian, also shared his thoughts on the show.

“I’m a sucker for bright lights so I thought it was cool,” he said.

His favorite part was an area toward the start of the path with many blue lights, he said. The section is called Snowflake Lane.

Luminaria employee Clark said most days are sold out. Everyone has to buy tickets — including Thanksgiving Point members — because of its popularity, she explained.

She said she was excited to work at Ashton Gardens because she really likes the show.

“Definitely come visit Luminaria, it’s so fun,” Clark said.

This lights show can be seen from the ground or from the attraction’s entrance. Many people stand here to watch and film the motion of the lights accompanied by music. (Ivette Galvez)

Tickets are available here. Beginning this year, there are also exchangeable tickets for sale, which can be exchanged the day of the reservation for free.