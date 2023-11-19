BYU women’s cross country finishes in the top 15 at Nationals

This past Saturday, BYU women’s cross country placed in 14th place at the NCAA Championships in Earlysville, Virginia.

During the first 2000m, BYU performed superbly in first place with Aubrey Frentheway leading for the Cougars. Following right behind her were Carmen Alder, Lexy Halladay-Lowry, and Jenna Hutchins, packed tightly together.

With Frentheway still taking the lead for the Cougars, BYU then moves down to third place during the third and fourth 1000m when North Carolina State took first and Northern Arizona placed in second.

For the fifth 1000m, BYU falls to fifth place while Oklahoma State and Notre Dame passed in front of the Cougars.

Scoring 399 points total, BYU finished in 14th place in the last 1000m. Frentheway placed first out of the team with 19.36.5, finishing in 14th overall. The next Cougar to cross the finish line was Carlee Hansen with 20:27.2 in 66th place. Then, Halladay followed behind in 103rd with 20:41.7.

For BYU senior Frentheway, she achieved a new career-best time and was awarded her fourth-career cross country All-America honor.

Despite their placing in nationals, the Cougars were still successful throughout their whole season with multiple first-place finishes and their historic win at the Big 12 Championships.