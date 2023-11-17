Jeffrey R. Holland called as Acting President of the Quorum of the Twelve

Elder Jeffrey R. Holland of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles has been called as the Acting President of the Quorum of the Twelve. Elder Holland succeeds M. Russell Ballard who died on Nov. 12, 2023. (Mormon Newsroom)

Jeffrey R. Holland has been called to serve as the Acting President of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, according to a statement made by the First Presidency of the Church.

Elder Holland received the calling and was set apart by President Russel M. Nelson on Nov. 15, 2023.

Elder Holland succeeds the late Acting President M. Russell Ballard, who died on Nov. 12, 2023. Elder Ballard’s funeral is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 17, 2023.

The Acting President of the Quorum of the Twelve is tasked with overseeing the day-to-day operations of the Quorum of the Twelve as well as guiding the “second highest presiding body in the government of the Church.”

It is the Church’s tradition to have the apostle who has served the longest be appointed as President of the Quorum of the Twelve. However, if an apostle serves in The First Presidency, then the next in line is designated “Acting President.”

Elder Holland was ordained an apostle on June 23, 1994 by Howard W. Hunter after serving as the ninth President of BYU from 1980-1989 and as a General Authority from 1989 until 1994.

Elder Oaks, who serves as First Counselor in the First Presidency, was ordained on April 7, 1984, but due to his position as First Counselor he will not become the next President of the Quorum.

According to the Church, an apostle’s primary responsibility is “to be special witness of the name of Christ throughout the world” and The Quorum of the Twelve have “significant administrative responsibilities in overseeing the operation and development of a global Church.”

The Church has yet to announce who will fill the vacant spot in The Quorum of the Twelve after the death of M. Russell Ballard.