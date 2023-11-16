By Jackson Payne
Basketball

BYU thumps Southeastern Louisiana in historic 105-48 victory

BYU men’s hoops is red hot right now.

The Cougars continued their scorching start to the season with a 105-48 explosion over Southeastern Louisiana Wednesday night in Provo, giving Mark Pope his largest margin of victory ever at BYU.

“The thing I was most excited about was our team leadership,” Pope said. “We had an emotional game on Friday and we’ve been going long and hard. We had an opponent (tonight) that is picked to win their conference, but certainly did not come in here with the cachet that San Diego State did. There’s this human nature of a let down. Our leaders on our team and all the players on our team did an unbelievable job of taking this incredibly seriously.”

