(Ali Abdulla/ Reginald Tolan & Associates, via CNN Newsource)

Cameras captured robbers attempting to steal an ATM with a claw machine in Oakland, California on Monday, Nov. 6.

The suspects broke through the convenience store window and attempted to claw at the ATM machine. The suspects then tried and failed to pull the ATM out with a chain.

No one was harmed in the botched robbery, although the store was severely damaged.