BYU community clean up provides beauty and safety through service

Students in the BYU Community Clean-Up organization are volunteering to a cause greater than themselves. These students dedicate time each weekend to serve a different part of their community.

Each Saturday, the Community Clean-Up team engages in different service projects across Utah County.

The Y-serve group focuses on building relationships with city officials and individuals in the community during each project.

“Our goal for Community Clean-Up is to connect volunteers with the community by making it a more beautiful place and working alongside residents when possible,” executive director Joseph Fuge said.

This past weekend, student volunteers worked with the Provo parks and recreation team spreading mulch and cleaning leaves at Kiwanis Park.

Fuge said the projects he helps curate each week serve a variety of different purposes for the community.

“A lot of the time it is beautifying the neighborhood, but sometimes it really is a safety benefit as well for Utah County,” Fuge said.

First time volunteer Greysen Allen said the project on Saturday was a great way to start his morning.

“It’s been really enjoyable to literally and figuratively get your hands a little dirty,” Allen said.

Fuge said the goal of the program is to highlight BYU’s impact on the community.

“I think, more than anything, we want to help the community around us feel like BYU is here to help them and to serve them,” Fuge said.

The students in the BYU Community Clean-Up plan to make Utah County cleaner and safer with their service.