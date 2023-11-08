Brooks Bahr and Isaac Davis sign with BYU men’s basketball

BYU men’s basketball’s Mark Pope announced the signing of high school seniors Brooks Bahr and Isaac Davis this morning with the opening of the 2024 recruiting class signing period.

Brooks Bahr, a 6-foot-4 guard from Keller, Texas chose BYU over other teams making up his final five, including Saint Mary’s, Wake Forest, Utah and USC. Bahr shared the reasoning behind his nationwide offers in an interview with 247Sports.

“I think I’m able to make plays both on offense and defense, get teammates involved, and score at a high level,” Bahr said.

Bahr is a top-150 senior, ranking 132nd in the nation. He plans on serving a mission before beginning his journey with the Cougars in 2026.

WELCOME TO THE FAMILY, ISAAC 🤙 pic.twitter.com/s4W00DgNyq — BYU Men's Basketball (@BYUMBB) November 8, 2023

Isaac Davis is the top prospect in Idaho, according to 247Sports. The 6-foot-7 power forward averaged 17.7 points, 8.8 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.5 steals per game at Hillcrest High.

“It’s home for me. I went to a lot of football games and the fans are just fantastic,” Davis said in an interview on BYU Sports Nation.