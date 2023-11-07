Police Beat: Oct. 30-Nov.5

BYU

Abandoned 911

Nov. 1 — An officer responded to a 911 hang-up near the Wilkinson Student Center Bookstore. It was later discovered to be a pocket dial.

Information

Nov. 2 — An individual reported receiving texts from two unknown numbers asking for nude photos. The individual was advised on potential scam tactics and told to block the numbers.

Property Damage

Oct. 30 — A BYU employee driving a BYU vehicle hit another BYU vehicle near the Wilkinson Student Center.

Oct. 30 — A BYU Grounds employee reported scraping a car with a lawnmower.

Oct. 30 — A motorist backed into and over a yellow bollard barricade pole.

Suspicious

Nov. 2 — A suspicious individual was seen on campus last seen between the JSB and BNSB. The individual was not found, and no further complaints were made.

Theft

Nov. 1 — An officer responded to a report of a bicycle stolen from either the ESC or the WSC bike racks.