Cougars awarded No. 1 seed in NCAA tournament

BYU women’s soccer (16-2-3) has earned a one seed in the NCAA tournament during Monday’s selection show.

The seeding follows BYU’s disappointing 1-3 loss to Texas in the Big 12 Championship game on Nov. 4.

“We’ve done what we’ve needed to do also throughout the season to get to the NCAA tournament,” head coach Jen Rockwood said.

Despite BYU’s three at home draws, BYU leads the nation in goals (69), goals per game (3.29), total assists (73), shots on goal per game (9.86), and total shots on goal (207).

BYU’s loss to the Longhorns marked their second of the season, the first being at Utah St.

The Cougars and the Aggies are scheduled to meet again in the first round of the NCAA tournament.

“I’m super excited to get revenge on that game,” said sophomore Sierra Pennecock.

Because the match is scheduled to be at South Field, Pennecock anticipates a different outcome this time around against Utah St.

“We’re happy to play at home,” she said. “We’ll have so much fire under our butt, we’ll just come out so hard.”

No. 1 seed BYU and Mountain West Champions Utah St. are set to play in Provo on Friday, November 10th at 6 MDT.