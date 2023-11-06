BYU punishes Houston Christian in 110-63 opening night victory

Just a game into its conference tenure, BYU men’s basketball already looks the part as a Big 12 program.

Sure, the Cougars played one of the nation’s worst Division-I squads in Houston Christian, but Mark Pope’s motley crew showed no mercy in a 47-point opening night blowout, dominating the Huskies from start to finish in 110-63 fashion Monday night.

“We were mentally there today,” shooting guard Trevin Knell said. “I feel like we started the game really hot on both the offense and defensive end. I feel like we’re in a position right now where we share the ball really well and we’re unselfish as a team.”

BYU did most of its damage behind the arc, shooting a program record 43 three-pointers and sinking 15 of them. Not since the Gonzaga-slaying days of TJ Haws, Jake Toolson and Alex Barcello had the Marriott Center seen such an explosive perimeter attack.

“We’re not gonna be able to get 43 threes up in a lot of games, but we’re gonna fight to get them up,” Pope said. “I’m really proud of the 43 threes and I’m really proud of the 21 offensive rebounds. Sometimes you can’t get them and you’re going to have to win in a different way, but this is a staple of who we want to be.”

Five Cougars scored in double figures, with Spencer Johnson leading the way with 20 points, five rebounds and seven assists, while Knell added 19, Noah Waterman 16, Jaxson Robinson 13 and Trey Stewart 10. Fouss Traore grabbed nine rebounds, and Aly Khalifa made his BYU debut with seven boards and four assists.

The Cougars next face No. 17 San Diego State Friday at the Marriott Center for a legitimate chance to measure themselves against one of the country’s more elite units.