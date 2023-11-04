No. 6 BYU suffers its first-ever Big 12 loss to Texas in conference championship

No. 6 BYU suffered their first Big 12 loss, 3-1, while facing No. 4 Texas during the Sprouts Farmers Market Big 12 tournament final in Round Rock, Texas.

The Cougars met their match in their first-ever Big 12 championship appearance against the Longhorns as both teams came into this game hungry for a win and championship title.

First half

From the moment the whistle blew both teams were in attack mode, striving to come off strong in the hopes to get the jump on the other and find an opening. Quickly, Texas was able to find an opening within the first three minutes of the game.

Texas gained possession of the ball and put pressure on BYU early. Bringing the ball to the right side of the 18-yard box, Mashlyn Miller kicked the ball across the box right to Lexi Missimo who put the ball in the back of the net, giving them the lead 1-0.

However, the Cougars are quick to return the gesture just minutes later.

BYU gained control of the ball six minutes later and began to make their push. The ball made its way to the feet of Oliva Wade-Katoa who passed it over to Breckon Mezingo who worked her way closer to the top of the 18-yard and fired at the goal. The ball sails through the air and hits the top right of the goal, evening the score.

Already, within the first seven minutes of the match, both teams have demonstrated why they are here and that they won’t back down easily.

The Cougars stayed strong through the rest of the half as they fired at the goal any chance they got. They did a taste of their own medicine as well as the Longhorns held possession of the ball and kept the pressure on BYU’s side of the pitch for most of the half.

During the last five minutes of the half both teams pushed hard in an effort to get an upper hand going into half-time but neither team was able to make another goal through the rest of half. The half ended with the score tied 1-1.

Second half

Coming back from halftime with the score tied 1-1, both teams were pushing and looking for any opening.

Texas was able to score early on as when a foul was called against BYU inside the box at the 55 minute mark. Missimo lined up to take the penalty kick and sent the ball into the bottom right side of the net bringing the Longhorns up 2-1.

While both teams were used to holding possession of the ball for the majority of their games, Texas was able to gain control and find momentum through the second half.

BYU fought hard to find openings to score in order to level the score. In the 68th minute, just coming off the bench, Rachel McCarthy took a shot at the Texas goal, but it was saved by Texas goalkeeper Mia Justus who ended the game with six saves.

In the 76th minute Texas forward Holly Ward found an opening in the bottom left of the goal which would solidify their win in the Big 12 tournament final.

The Cougars now look forward to the 2023 D1 women’s soccer selection show on Monday night for a spot to compete in the NCAA College Cup in Cary, North Carolina. The program will air Monday, Nov. 6 at 4 p.m. ET live on NCAA.com.