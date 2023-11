(Pidge Shaw/Hope BC Bulletin Board 2.0, Ryan Kuhn, via CNN Newsource)

A firework display broke out on a highway in British Columbia, Canada after a tractor hit a vehicle holding fireworks on Thursday, Oct. 26.

The fireworks show lasted around one hour, with nonstop fireworks for the first 30 minutes.

The driver of the vehicle holding the fireworks sustained minor injuries from the crash.