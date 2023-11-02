Know the foe: BYU heads east to play West Virginia

When BYU boards a plane this weekend, the Cougars will be making their first ever trip to Morgantown, West Virginia.

In fact, the two programs will be facing each other for only the second time in program history. The first meeting resulted in a 35-32 win for West Virginia at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland. This game will certainly garner excitement from both fanbases as two Big 12 conference foes with identical records go head to head in a mid-season showdown.

The Mountaineers have already surpassed preseason media projections, and have their sights set on a bowl appearance for the first time in three seasons. With postseason guarantees in reach, both squads are eager to come away with a win.

An even offensive split

The Mountaineer offense has not set the world on fire with its numbers, but has shown to be incredibly balanced on its way to a 5-3 record. The unit is averaging 401 yards per game to go along with an average of 30.8 points per contest. As a team the Mountaineers rank last in the Big 12 with 197.8 passing yards per game. However, what this passing offense has found is efficiency. Junior quarterback Garrett Greene has thrown for 1,340 yards this season while tossing eight touchdowns to only two interceptions. his QBR of7 4.6 is good for 22nd nationally. Greene has also been incredibly effective running the football as well. His 404 yards and eight touchdowns has been of vital importance to the West Virginia offense. In relief of Greene backup quarterback, Nicco Marchiol, has thrown for two touchdowns and two interceptions as well.

Where the Mountaineer offense has truly excelled in in the running game. Behind a talented offensive line, West Virginia has been able to rush for an average of 203.3 yards per game and a total of 21 touchdowns. Sophomore CJ Donaldson Jr. leads the rushing attack with 574 yards and seven touchdowns on 133 carries. Backup running backs Jahiem White, Jaylen Anderson and Justin Johnson Jr. have also accounted for 489 yards and four touchdowns. Quarterback Garret Greene has also been incredibly effective running the football as well with 404 yards and eight touchdowns. Where the rushing attack has struggled is in ball security as they have fumbled 10 times on the season losing possession on six of those.

The Mountaineer receiver group has also been incredibly balanced this season. Devin Carter leads the group with 358 yards on 20 receptions and a touchdown. Freshman Hudson Clement has established himself as a down field threat as he has accounted for 298 receiving yards and four touchdowns on only 12 catches. His 24.8 yards per catch average is among the best in the nation. Tight end Kole Taylor leads West Virginia in receptions with 24 to go along 262 yards and two touchdowns.

Defensive balance

The Mountaineer defense has also shown to be an improved unit overall. They currently rank seventh in the Big 12 only allowing an average of 378 yards per game to opponents to go along with 26.5 yards per game. Opposing quarterbacks have thrown for an average of 230 yard per game and 17 touchdowns through eight games. They have managed to force nine interceptions on the season while giving up 17 passing touchdowns.

West Virginia also ranks 7th in the conference in rush defense. They are surrendering an average of 148 rushing yards per game. They have only allowed 9 rushing touchdowns through the 2023 campaign while also forcing and recovering two fumbles. Their sack numbers are near the bottom of the conference at 15. Through eight games the defense has been able to maintain a positive turnover ratio of +1.

Kicking success

West Virginia Football has benefited greatly from a strong special teams unit. Kicker Michael Hayes has gone 9-10 on field goals this season and leads the conference in field goal percentage at 90%. Their punting and return numbers have not been nearly as strong, but when it comes to coming away with points the Mountaineers feel confident in their junior kicker.

Conclusion

This midseason matchup is incredibly important for both programs. A win assures post-season opportunity, and a loss creates a setback that pushes either team farther away from established goals. Both squads have surpassed expectations to this point. I expect a hard fought close affair from two teams desperate for a bowl game. Hopefully, the Cougars can leave the country roads with a much desired victory.