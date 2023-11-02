Good News Thursday: Man saved by jiu-jitsu teammates, Taylor Swift’s ‘1989’ re-release is here

Man saved by jiu-jitsu teammates

Jim Wallin, a Jiu-jitsu practitioner in Wisconsin, went into cardiac arrest while in class. His life was saved because other Jiu-jitsu practitioners were at his aid and knew what to do. (CNN Newsource)

On Oct. 27, Jesse Rein, gym owner and head instructor, and four other students were awarded the American Red Cross Certificate of Merit for using life-saving skills to administer CPR and directing others to call 9-1-1.

Doctors told Wallin he would never train or compete in Jiu-jitsu again, but Wallin proved them wrong.

“Want and will. Grit and determination. I missed one class. To support my brothers and sisters here,” Wallin said.

Taylor Swift’s 1989 re-release is here

Taylor Swift released her album “1989 (Taylor’s Version)” on Oct. 27, which included five new, previously unreleased songs.

The original “1989” album was released in 2014 and earned ten Grammy nominations in 2016, where she won three Grammys, including Album of the Year.

Barbie releases new Ken doll

Mattel has created and released a new Barbie doll that is not “just Ken.” The Ken doll is designed after the Ryan Gosling character in the “Barbie” movie.

The Ken doll is wearing the “I am Kenough” sweatshirt, sweatpants, headband and horse charm — all references to the movie.

Ken’s “Mojo dojo casa house” is not included.