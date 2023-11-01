Kyle Van Noy finds new home with the Baltimore Ravens

In a league characterized by frequent player movement, Kyle Van Noy, a seasoned NFL linebacker known for his unwavering consistency, has found a new home with the Baltimore Ravens. After several weeks without a contract, Van Noy secured a one-year deal with the Ravens, eager to make a significant impact.

“I’m in my prime,” Van Noy said in a press conference this week.

For four consecutive seasons, he recorded five or more sacks while representing three different NFL teams.

Van Noy’s NFL journey began in 2014 when the Detroit Lions drafted him in the second round out of BYU. Following two seasons with the Lions, he embarked on a journey that took him to the New England Patriots, where he played a significant role in their defense and earned two Super Bowl victories. However, in 2020, his contract with the Patriots expired, leading him to sign with the Miami Dolphins. Unfortunately, that tenure proved to be short-lived, as he was released a year later. Van Noy then returned to the Patriots for a season before eventually joining the Los Angeles Chargers.

During his final season with the Chargers, Van Noy tallied 46 tackles and five sacks, solidifying his reputation as a valuable asset on the defensive front.

His path to the Ravens was not without its challenges. He initially visited Baltimore in July, only to leave without a contract. However, he subsequently joined the Ravens’ practice squad, and was elevated to the 53-man roster just three days later. This allowed him to make his season debut in Week 4 against the Cleveland Browns.

“I have a lot more left in the tank,” Van Noy said when asked what kept him motivated while unsigned. He hopes his experience will add to the culture in Baltimore and that his tendency to be a winner will continue.

Van Noy’s transition to the Ravens has been seamless. “When I was working out by myself in my backyard with my son watching, and putting in the work when nobody was watching and then just being ready for that opportunity when it came,” Van Noy said on what has helped him transition to being on the Ravens.

In just four games this season, Van Noy has played 115 snaps. In those snaps Van Noy has three sacks and 15 total pressures leading to a solid 67.1 grade on Pro Football Focus.

Kyle Van Noy shows off the power (sack) and quickness (tackle for no gain). pic.twitter.com/Ur8moZJeDg — Ryan Mink (@ryanmink) October 24, 2023

With his skill set and experience, Van Noy is well-positioned to continue leaving a positive mark on the Ravens’ defense.

The Ravens travel to Arizona on Sunday to play the Cardinals at 2:25 MST.