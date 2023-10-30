By Mele Fangu
Cross CountryFeaturedSportsWomen's Cross Country

BYU women’s cross country wins first-ever Big 12 title in school history

No. 4 BYU women’s cross country made history in winning the school’s first Big 12 Championship in any sport at the Iowa State Cross Country Course.

Lexy Halladay-Lowry was the first to cross for BYU, placing in fourth with 19:44.3. Coming in sixth, Jenna Hutchins came in right behind Halladay-Lowry with 19:54.5. Carmen Alder followed behind with 19:57.2 and Aubrey Frentheway crossing the finish line a second after.

Earning All-Conference honors finishing in the top 15 were Halladay-Lowry, Hutchins, Alder, Frentheway, Chamberlain, Sadie Sargent and Carlee Hansen, all having proven themselves as some of the greatest runners at BYU and in the nation.

Head coach Diljeet Taylor has now secured her sixth conference championship, adding a 24th conference title in BYU women’s cross-country history.

Live results can be seen here.

The team will prepare to compete for the NCAA Mountain Regional on Nov. 10 in Lubbock, Texas.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Top Sports Stories

BYU women’s cross country wins first-ever Big 12 title in school history

Cross Country
BYU women’s cross country wins first-ever Big 12 title in school historyNo. 4 BYU women’s cross country made history in winning the school's first...

BYU women’s soccer begins program’s first Big 12 tournament

Soccer
BYU women's soccer begins program's first Big 12 tournamentBYU makes its Big 12 women's soccer tournament debut in Round Rock, Texas Monday. The tournament...

BYU’s defense produces highlights in tough loss to No. 7 Texas

Football
BYU's defense produces highlights in tough loss to No. 7 TexasBYU football suffered a hard loss against No.7 Texas with the final score 35-6,...

BYU proves punchless in 35-6 letdown at No. 7 Texas

Football
BYU proves punchless in 35-6 letdown at No. 7 TexasEverything's bigger in Texas, including BYU's disappointment Saturday in Austin.While the Cougars weren't expected...
- Advertisement -
Print Friendly, PDF & Email