By Jackson Payne
BYU proves punchless in 35-6 letdown at No. 7 Texas

Everything’s bigger in Texas, including BYU’s disappointment Saturday in Austin.

While the Cougars weren’t expected to scorch the Longhorns by any means, no one could have guessed for BYU’s offense to be held without a single touchdown for the first time since 2019. Such a showing — or lack thereof — became fatal in BYU’s 35-6 stumbling to No. 7 Texas.

“When you’re playing against great teams, you can’t make the amount of mistakes that we made,” head coach Kalani Sitake said after the game.

No kidding, Coach.

Once again, the Cougars failed to crack 300 total yards on offense. They converted just two of 13 third down chances and coughed up three turnovers. Additionally, quarterback Kedon Slovis suffered his worst outing of the season, BYU’s run game barely factored and the offensive line felt, well, offensive.

“I just wish we could have given (Texas) a better fight on the field,” Sitake said.

