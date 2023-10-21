Good defense is the best offense: BYU forces seven turnovers in win vs Texas Tech

Here we are once again. BYU gets another conference win at home with less than 300 yards on offense. The Cougars have gained over 300 yards of offense just twice this season: in a win against FCS school Southern Utah and a loss to Kansas. BYU is also 5-2 in their inaugural Big 12 season.

The Cougars were out-gained in both rushing and passing yards, had less time of possession, got seven less first downs, punted twice as much as Texas Tech and ran nearly 30 less plays. BYU also won 27-14.

One stat really stands out that proved to be the biggest difference maker in the game: BYU won the turnover battle 7-0.

With three interceptions, two fumble recoveries, and two fourth down stops (these technically don’t go into the stat sheet as a turnover, but we all know they count), the Cougars were able to scrap away yet another gritty win.

A lot of credit goes to the defense who forced six of those seven turnovers. Not just big momentum plays, several of these turnovers resulted in both points saved and gained for BYU.

On Texas Tech’s first drive, they marched down the field with third-string quarterback Jake Strong and were poised to score. On BYU’s 4-yard line, the Red Raiders elected to go for it on fourth down. The Cougar defense held strong, keeping seven points off the board.

On Texas Tech’s second drive, the Red Raiders found themselves backed up on their own 10-yard line. After a botched handoff and scrum for the ball, cornerback Eddie Heckard recovered the fumble in the end zone for a Cougar touchdown.

Those two plays alone were a 14 point swing, in a game that BYU won by 13 points.

As BYU receiver Darius Lassiter put it after the game: “Defense wins games, offense sells tickets.”

Unfortunately for fans that bought tickets, they had to sit through the entire second half and watch the BYU offense put up just 78 yards and three points the rest of the game.

Those three points came from — you guessed it — a turnover caused by the special teams unit when Tyler Batty forced a fumble and Ryan Rehkow recovered it.

BYU’s other field goal came off of another Eddie Heckard play when he picked off Strong and returned it to Texas Tech’s 40-yard line.

“Eddie’s a captain on the team, he leads by example and the best way to do that is making plays,” said starting safety Ethan Slade.

At the end of the day, 13 of the Cougars’ 27 points came off of turnovers.

BYU will take the win any way they can get, especially at this point of the season in conference play.

“If you have great effort and work really hard I think good things will happen,” head coach Kalani Sitake said after the game.

The Cougars are now +11 in the turnover margin for the season, and will look to continue that trend to close out the next five weeks.