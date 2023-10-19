No. 9 BYU hosts Iowa State for a two-game series

No. 9 BYU hosts the Iowa State Cyclones for the first time in program history on Thursday Oct. 19, and Friday Oct. 20. The games can be viewed on the Big 12 Now network on ESPN+.

The Cougars are on a three-game win streak after winning a series versus Texas Tech last weekend. After their performance, they remained number 9 on the AVCA coaches poll.

The Cyclones are playing after a loss to Kansas State 3-0 last week. Iowa State is currently ranked fourth in the Big 12 conference behind BYU. The team ranks number one in Big 12 play averaging 13.95 kills per set.

BYU leads the Big 12 in opponent hitting average, holding opponents to .160. Additionally, the Cougars rank No. 8 nationally in blocks per set with 2.86. It will be interesting watching these two teams go head-to-head in a hitting battle.

Some players to watch for the Cyclones are, senior middle blocker, Jordan Hopp who is ranked no. 2 in Big 12 in conference matches with a hitting percentage of .438. Through all matches, Hopp ranks third in the Big 12 and 38th nationally with .385. Another is junior libero, Brooke Stonestreet. She leads the league in digs per set with 4.65.

For the Cougars, pay attention to Big 12 Rookie of the Week, freshman middle blocker, Mia Lee who ranks 22nd in blocks per set (1.36). As well as, senior outside hitter, Erin Livingston who is nationally ranked No. 8 in points per set with an average of 4.26.

After this two-match game series, the Cougars will travel to Manhattan Kansas to face Kansas State on Thursday and Friday, Oct. 26 and Oct. 27.