Good News Thursday: Man gets kidney after being on donor list for a year, dog runs for Alaska mayor

Man gets kidney after being on donor list for a year

Myron Rivers is a kidney recipient who has had kidney problems since 2008. Myron Rivers received a kidney from his cousin, Natasha Weston. (CNN Newsource)

Myron Rivers is a South Carolina kidney recipient who had been having kidney problems since 2008. After a year and a half, Rivers received a kidney from his cousin, Natasha Weston.

Rivers did not know his younger cousin had gone to get tested as a potential kidney donor.

“Then my little cousin Natasha went and got tested on her own, did everything, and I didn’t even know she was doing it and went and called me and said, ‘Myron, we’re compatible, and I’m going to donate a kidney to you,’” Rivers said.

Malamute dog runs for Alaska mayor

Meiko, an Alaskan Malamute mix is running for mayor of Anchorage, Alaska. Meiko’s Campaign Manager is Robert Zeigler. (CNN Newsource)

Meiko, an Alaskan Malamute mix, is running for mayor of Anchorage, Alaska.

Meiko’s campaign manager, Robert Zeigler, decided to have Meiko run for mayor to help the city come together.

“Who can say no to a fluffy dog? Both sides got to come together and pet him,” he said.

Rare compound detected in ‘The Mona Lisa’

A rare compound was found in “The Mona Lisa” by a team of scientists in France and Britain. The rare compound is plumbonacrite, which was not found in art pieces until two centuries later. (CNN Newsource)

A team of scientists in France and Britain found a rare mineral compound in Leonardo Da Vinci’s “The Mona Lisa.”

According to the new study, the compound was found on the base layer of the paint by using X-ray diffraction and infrared spectroscopy.

The rare compound mineral is known as plumbonacrite, which helps dry art pieces more quickly. However, the mineral was not known to be used until two centuries later.