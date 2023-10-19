Amber Whiting and Lauren Gustin appear in Kansas City for BYU’s first Big 12 basketball media day

This is Coach Amber’s second year as the head coach at BYU and first year as a Big 12 coach. She is excited to be “competing against the best of the best”.

Coach Amber sat down with Kris Budden and Sheryl Swoopes during the Big 12 Conference Women’s Basketball Tipoff. She said her first year as a collegiate-level coach was like “drinking from a fire hose”. Now, she is learning to “stay in the moment and tune out all the rest”.

Coach Amber was a “one-woman-show” as a high school level coach. Now, she raves about the help she has from her “phenomenal assistant coaches” at the collegiant level. This season, she is relying on delegation. She trusts her coaches to take on other duties, so she can focus on what matters most.

Swoopes asked Coach Amber about the mother-daughter dynamic with Amari Whiting being on the team this year. Amber said there are “highs and lows” like any other relationship. However, they have learned to compartmentalize these relationships on and off the court. Amber and Amari have a shared understanding that Amari does not refer to Amber as a mom during basketball. This allows Amber and Amari to separate these two very different relationships.

Having a daughter on the team can create some unwanted stereotypes and speculation. Swoopes asked Amber how she balances accusations of favoritism with Amari. Amber said that she probably is the hardest on Amari, so there aren’t any accusations that she favors her. Amari moved out to have the “freshman experience”, and Amber is cognizant to not involve Amari with any conversations “about recruiting or anything like that”.

Coach Amber is excited about her team this year, especially freshman, Kailey Woolston, who she called a “sniper”. Woolston has proven her phenomenal shooting skills over and over again during the preseason.

The face of the program and “rebound queen”, Lauren Gustin, averaged 16 rebounds per game last year. She is ready to dominate again this season. Her number one goal is to “leave it all on the court, everything”.

Lauren’s advice to freshmen is to “enjoy every single second of everything”. She is doing that as she heads into her final season. She has worked hard these last years, breaking a rebound record last year when she hit 463 rebounds in Portland against Loyola Marymount University. Lauren has the potential to break the all-time record this season. From the looks of it, she is ready to do so.

The Cougars play their first exhibition game against Westminister at the Marriot Center on Nov. 1 at 3:00 PM MDT.