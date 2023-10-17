Texas Fort Worth Mission stuns fans at BYU/TCU game

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Everyone knows that loads of BYU fans travel to away games. However, Saturday, TCU fans were shocked by a group of 186 missionaries from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints packed in the stands.

Missionaries consist of young men and young women ages 18-26 who sacrifice a year and a half to two years of their lives serving the community and teaching others about Jesus Christ.

President Jarom John and Sister Jamie John from Twin Falls, Idaho are the mission leaders of the Fort Worth area for this group of young adult missionaries. They are both huge BYU fans and were called to be mission leaders around the same time BYU announced it was entering the Big 12 Conference.

President Jarom John & Sister Jamie John with their children.

The Big 12 has a lot of influence in the state of Texas and many local fans were thrilled at the possibility to attend games.

“I told our mission, ‘If BYU ever comes to TCU I promise you we will bring the whole mission,’” President John said. “So when they came on the schedule, I had to honor my word.”

However, it was not convenient to obtain tickets because TCU announced a policy to limit the number of visitors in attendance.

President John explained he was able to get tickets for themselves and all the missionaries because they had some contacts with the BYU athletic department. “We called, and they worked with TCU and were able to get us 180 tickets,” he said.

Sisters Abbie Austin from Bountiful, Utah, and Sydney Franks from Mission Viejo, California, are mission companions serving in Fort Worth. “It is cool that we all get to come in our proselyting clothes and stand out,” Franks said.

Added Austin: “I hope people at least recognize that we love Texas and that’s why we love (serving).”

Many TCU fans noticed the 186 missionaries in white shirts and ties and were impressed by their enthusiasm and spirit. Despite the final outcome of the game, the missionaries yelled, held out banners, and started numerous chants.

In fact, the TCU band members came to their section and traded memorabilia with the missionaries, and commented on how nice they were despite the result of the game. President John informed that at the end of the game, the mission stayed until the last Cougar football player left the field. Coach Kalani Sitake and the football players thanked the missionaries and gave them recognition.

“It meant a lot to the missionaries,” President John said.

BYU lost to TCU 44-11, but the memories were worthwhile for these young missionaries.

“We are hoping to be here to be positive role models and positive examples of the Savior and love and serve and hopefully break down some of these barriers and show that we are Christians and that we have a common belief in the Savior, Jesus Christ,” President John said. “That should unite us more than divide us in any of the differences that we have.”