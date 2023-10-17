Students and faculty stay active with Lazy Triathlon

BYU Students train at the indoor track, located on the west end of the Smith Fieldhouse. BYU Student Wellness aims to “promote life-long behaviors that lead to a healthier and happier life … and inspire students in becoming their best selves,” according to the BYU Student Wellness page. (Courtesy of Chris Bunker)

Every fall, BYU Student Wellness puts on the Lazy Triathlon: a month to complete Iron Man distances of biking, running and swimming.

Students who register and track 112 miles of biking, 26.2 miles of running and 2.4 miles of swimming through the month of October will receive a signature T-shirt.

Students and faculty who sign up for the Lazy Man Triathlon commit to biking 112 miles through the month of October. Miles can tracked from outdoor bike rides or on indoor cycling machines. (Courtesy of BYU Student Wellness)

BYU alum Rebecca Means participated in the triathlon three times as a student and said she would definitely recommend students sign up.

“It’s always nice to have a fitness goal because it’s more motivating to get the exercise that you need. And it’s rewarding because you actually start-to-finish accomplish something, and you get a cool T-shirt,” Means said.

According to Amanda Delecruz, program director for BYU Student Wellness, the program has been going on for a long time.

“I think it started by giving the students and employees another opportunity to get up and be active,” Delacruz said.

BYU student Dallin Gardner has been participating since his freshman year at BYU and said it is a great way to get people together.

“I think it’s fun to do it with other people, especially the swimming part. I’ll do it with some cousins and friends and … I always invite people to come to the pool or go mountain biking. It’s definitely a way to connect with other people,” Gardner said.

Delacruz explained the program is put on by BYU Student Wellness for students, but many faculty members participate as well.

“Lazy Triathlon has a good mix of students and faculty, but we gear it more towards students and our numbers seem to indicate that more students sign up than faculty,” Delacruz said.

Participants can use the BYU pool located in the Richards Building to get 2.4 miles of swimming in by the end of October. In an Olympic pool (50 meters long), one mile is equal to 32.2 laps, making 2.4 miles a little more than 77 laps of swimming. (Courtesy of BYU Student Wellness)

Participants are encouraged to use BYU facilities for training. Facility hours can be found on the BYU Student Wellness Page.

Scheduling workouts is a good way for participants to get all the miles in and stay on top of schoolwork, Means said.

“I made a schedule of what I needed to do everyday. I never did more than one activity a day because that was a lot, and I was a student at that time,” Means said.

The program goes through the end of October, and students can register here on the BYU Wellness page to get a tracking form.