Cougars in the NFL: Week 6 recap

Thirteen former BYU Cougars saw the field for playing time in week 6 of the NFL season.

Puka Nacua

After an explosive start to the season, Nacua was kept in check this weekend against the Cardinals. He had a season-low four receptions for 26 yards as the Rams defeated Arizona. Nacua had a touchdown pass go in and out of his hands at the end of the first quarter. He is now tied for first in the NFL for receptions on the year with 50 and fourth in the league with 598 receiving yards.

Zach Wilson

On the road against the undefeated Eagles this week, Wilson and the Jets secured a victory late in the game. Wilson completed 19 for 33 passes for 186 yards.

After the game, Wilson said he felt the offense was getting “really close” to optimal performance as the team heads into the bye week. The Jets hope the offense will continue to improve and click coming out of the bye.

Sione Takitaki

Coming off a bye week, Takitaki and the Browns were set to face the explosive offense of the San Francisco 49ers. Takitaki got the start at linebacker and recorded two tackles along with two QB hurries in the Cleveland win. Takitaki and the Browns defense boast the No. 1 defense in the NFL and have only given up 1,002 total yards in their first five games, the third-lowest since 1970.

Fred Warner

Warner and the undefeated 49ers traveled to Cleveland coming off their dominant Sunday Night performance against the Cowboys. Warner recorded an interception, to go with two tackles on 76 total snaps, in a loss.

Kyle Van Noy

In his third week since signing with the Ravens, Van Noy got to travel to London to take on the Titans. Playing a season-high 32 snaps, Van Noy recorded six tackles and five hurries.

With the game ending before the typical Sunday slate, Van Noy was able to watch his former Cougar teammates play and even shouted-out Warner on his interception.

That’s my dawg! Best LB in the league!! But….. gettin tackled by the QB doeee fredrikooooo?? @fred_warner https://t.co/zTGnRr0O0C — Kyle Van Noy (@KVN_03) October 15, 2023

Blake Freeland

Freeland’s third NFL start proved to be his best. The Colts switched Freeland from left tackle to right tackle this week. He graded out at 75.4 overall on PFF with an 87.4 run block grade.

In 3 games started, here are Blake Freeland’s splits at the tackle spots.



Snaps/Pressures



LT: 130 snaps (7 pressures on 67 pass pro)

RT: 78 snaps (6 pressures on 63 pass pro)



Grades



LT: 50.4 (63.1 run/28.7 pass)

RT: 74.4 (87.4 run/64.6 pass) — Noah Compton (@nerlens_) October 17, 2023

Tyler Allgeier

Allgeier continued to see a limited workload as rookie Bijan Robinson has been the feature back for the Falcons. Allgeier got 13 rushing attempts for 51 yards against Washington.

Taysom Hill

Hill played a season high 49 snaps against the Texans this week. He completed his only pass attempt for four yards and had one rushing attempt for two yards. He caught seven passes on his eight targets and tallied 49 receiving yards.

Michael Davis

On Monday Night Football, the Cowboys targeted Davis seven times and completed four passes for 39 yards. He graded out at 50.2 on PFF this week.

Chris Brooks

Brooks was able to get six rushing attempts for 28 yards. He channeled his inner “Beast Mode,” breaking several tackles in his most impressive run on the day. Brooks left the game with an ankle injury. Coach Mike McDaniel said he is listed as week to week.

Jaren Hall

Hall was elevated to be the second string quarterback in Minnesota last week. In addition, there are trade rumors involving Vikings starter Kirk Cousins that would seemingly elevate Hall to a starting role if Cousins is traded. This is something to keep an eye on as the NFL trade deadline looms at 2 p.m. MST on Oct. 31.

Jaren Hall QB #2 in Minnesota 👀 pic.twitter.com/5AkYeomWdr — Benjamin Criddle (@CriddleBenjamin) October 14, 2023

Khyiris Tonga

Khyiris Tonga was active after being injured since Week 2. Tonga played a season-high 30 snaps this week and recorded two tackles. He recorded a 73.4 grade on PFF.

Daniel Sorensen

Sorensen played four snaps and recorded no stats in this week’s Saints matchup vs. the Texans.

Zayne Anderson did not see any playing time this week with the Packers. Brady Christensen is out for the year with a bicep injury suffered in week one, and both Jamaal Williams and Dax Milne remain on injured reserve. If healthy, Williams is eligible to return from the IR this week.

BYU also has three players on practice squads. Rookie Kaleb Hayes is with the Giants. Matt Bushman is on the Chiefs and Chris Wilcox is with the Chargers.