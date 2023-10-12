No. 8 BYU continues to dominate on the road in the Big 12 with 2-0 win

No. 8 BYU women’s soccer extended its unbeaten road record in the Big 12 Thursday night, shutting out Oklahoma State 2-0 in Stillwater.

In four road contests in conference play, the Cougars are a perfect 4W-0L-0D. If playing away from South Field wasn’t a convincing enough factor to suggest that BYU would pick up the win Thursday night, then BYU’s first goal should’ve been.

The Cougars jumped out to an early lead in the ninth minute when Brecken Mozingo beat Oklahoma State ‘keeper Grace Gordon from the penalty spot after Allie Fryer was brought down in the area. The Cougars have scored the first goal in 12 of their matches this season, boasting an unbeaten 11W-0L-1D record in those games, much better than their 1W-1L-2D record when conceding first.

The goal marked Mozingo’s 30th-career goal for BYU as the senior approaches 90 total points in the blue and white.

The Cowgirls responded to BYU’s early lead with a few chances of their own, nearly scoring in the 21st minute when Hannah Chance’s header from the top of the box caught BYU ‘keeper Lynette Hernaez off her line, but the attempt rattled off the woodwork.

BYU’s ability to lull its opponents into a match and bait them into feeling comfortable in possession before striking on the counterattack was once again on full display at Neal Patterson Stadium.

Against the run of play, the Cougars pounced for a second goal in the 35th minute. Camryn Jorgensen’s pass was flicked on by Mozingo directly to Ellie Walbruch, who slotted a shot into the back of the net from the center of the box.

Sporting a two-nil lead at the break, the Cougars headed into the second half with history on their side, carrying a 9-0-0 record this season when leading after 45 minutes.

That lead extended to three in the 68th minute when Olivia Wade-Katoa’s pass put Fryer behind the Oklahoma State backline for an easy side-stepping, tap-in goal past the Cowgirls ‘keeper.

Hernaez made six saves throughout the match and the Cougars’ rearguard held the Cowgirls’ attack at bay to see out the victory, recording the fifth clean sheet of the season.

The win snapped Oklahoma State’s eight-match winning record at home.

The Cougars will stay in Oklahoma to face the Sooners in Norman on Monday, before playing at home for the final time of the regular season the following Monday, October 23, against UCF in preparation for the Big 12 tournament.