Police Beat: Oct. 2-8

BYU

Theft

Oct. 3 — Bike reported stolen from the bike racks near Wyview Park.

Oct. 3 — E-bike reported stolen from Wymount Terrace.

Oct. 4 — Bike reported stolen near Heritage Halls.

Oct. 4 — An individual overheard three people talking about stealing bikes on campus. The three individuals then stole a skateboard. The incident was reported to the BYU Police.

Oct. 4 — A bike tool kit was reported stolen from the bike rack northeast of the Jesse Knight Building.

Accident

Oct. 4 — Officer responded to hit-and-run accident that occurred in Lot 26. The driver, who backed into another car causing damage, was later identified and admitted to the accident.

Oct. 4 — A school bus hit an unoccupied car in Lot 16. Officers responded and obtained the information from both vehicles.

Threatening

Oct. 3 — The College of Physical and Mathematical Sciences received a threatening voicemail through the Office of Advisement at the Eyring Center.

PROVO

Burglary

Oct. 2 — Burglary reported near 200 E. 1600 South.

Motor Vehicle Theft

Oct. 3 — Automobile theft reported near 500 W. Columbia Lane.

Oct. 6 — Automobile theft reported near 1600 N. Freedom Blvd.

Oct. 6 — Automobile theft reported near 1600 N. Grandview Lane.

Oct. 8 — Automobile theft reported near 400 W. 1720 North.

Theft

Oct. 2 — Property theft reported near 300 S. 1080 East.

Oct. 2 — Property theft reported near 200 S. 500 West.

Oct. 2 — Property theft reported near 700 E. 560 North.

Oct. 2 — Property theft reported near West 880 North.

Oct. 3 — Property theft reported near 200 E. 1600 South.

Oct. 3 — Property theft reported near 300 W. 500 North.

Oct. 3 — Property theft reported near 1000 N. 500 West.

Oct. 4 — Property theft reported near 600 E. 420 North.

Oct. 4 — Property theft reported near 100 E. 300 North.

Oct. 5 — Property theft reported near 500 N. 400 East.

Oct. 6 — Property theft reported near 1300 N. State Street.

Oct. 7 — Property theft reported near 300 S. 600 East.

Oct. 8 — Property theft reported near 300 S. State Street.

Oct. 8 — Property theft reported near 400 S. 900 East.