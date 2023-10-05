Good News Thursday: Volunteers make hundreds of wooden toy cars for kids, a cat returns after lost Lyft ride

(CNN Newsource)

Volunteers make hundreds of wooden toy cars for kids

Gary Garberg, owner of Midwest Wooden Toys, met with several volunteers to make wooden cars and trucks for local law enforcement to give to families and kids in need.

He said volunteers can make about 200 wooden cars and trucks a week on a good week. However, Midwest Wooden Toys received its largest order yet from the State Patrol of Minnesota, which requested about 3,000 wooden toys.

Garberg and the volunteers said they are excited about this challenge because they know that in the end, the kids will benefit from their service.

Tux the cat returns after lost lyft ride

Tux the cat is reunited with her owner, Palash Pandey, after a Lyft driver drove off with her still in the car. Tux was found on the side of the road after a 34-hour-long search. (CNN Newsource)

A cat named Tux was returned safely to her owner after a Lyft driver drove off with her still in the car. Tux was lost for nearly 34 hours.

Tux’s owner, Palash Pandey, took a Lyft ride on Saturday, Sept. 30, to take Tux to a veterinarian appointment. As Pandey was walking around the car to pick up Tux, the Lyft driver took off with the cat still in it.

Tux was found a few days later on the side of the road, about a mile away from the vet’s office.

Late-night shows are back

Jimmy Fallon, left, and Seth Meyers, right, are at the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles. TV Personalities such as Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon and Seth Meyers will return to the screen again, following the 2023 Writers Guild of America strike. (AP Photo)

Late-night talk shows began their return to the air after a five-month absence brought on by the 2023 Writers Guild of America strike.

Late-night shows with TV personalities such as Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon and Seth Meyers were the first shows to leave the air when the strikes began on May 2, but have since been among the first to return.

“It feels good to be back,” Colbert told the Associated Press. “Now the writer’s strike is over with a new contract that includes protections against AI, cost of living increases (and) better pay for streaming.”