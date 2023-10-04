Utah celebrates international walk, bike and roll to school day

The first Wednesday in October marks the annual international walk, bike and roll to school day.

The National Center for Safe Routes to School started walk and roll to school day in 1977. The nonprofit encourages kids, families and students to join in the fun through school-sponsored events or individually.

Twelve schools in Utah planned events and celebrations, including schools located in Clearfield, Riverton and Cedar City.

BYU graduate Dallyn Giles walks her daughter Alice home from school every day.

“Including our walks from school into our routine really helps the kids calm down at the end of the day. I notice a difference in the summer when we don’t get out and walk every day,” Giles said.

Alice is in first grade. She said that walking home from school gives her exercise, and she loves to high-five trees on her walk.

“My favorite part of walking to school is that it’s fun, and I get to see my friends,” Alice said.

Walking and biking to school frequently leads to a healthy and active lifestyle, according to a study published in the Preventive Medicine Reports in April 2022. The research found that children are more likely to stay active and healthy as they grow up if they are taught active habits when young.

The National Household Travel Survey reports that 11% of children walk or bike to school in the U.S.

Crosswalk guard Merna Talbot has helped students safely cross the street to Timpanogos Elementary School for 12 years.

“The children are so bright and happy. It’s just fun to see them in the mornings. It’s fun to be out here in the lovely weather,” Talbot said.

The Safe Routes nonprofit group lists benefits to walking, biking and rolling on their website, including healthier habits, a cleaner environment and less traffic congestion.