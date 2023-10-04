First Taylor Swift, now a BYU fan? Will Travis Kelce ever be out of the spotlight?

One popular NFL player is repping a BYU football jersey on his podcast.

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce was seen wearing a royal blue BYU jersey on the latest YouTube episode of his “New Heights” podcast.

Travis Kelce repping the BYU jersey on his show today…



Why could that be?



— Benjamin Criddle (@CriddleBenjamin) October 4, 2023

This is the same Kelce who is currently trending on social media as the possible boyfriend of 12-time Grammy award winner Taylor Swift.

The big question: Why would Kelce be wearing a BYU jersey?

He has never lived in Utah, did not attend BYU and has no known family ties to the university.

So why rep the Y?

Turns out, Kelce lost a bet after BYU defeated the University of Cincinnati last week in Provo by a 35-27 margin.

The tight end and his brother — Jason Kelce of the Philadelphia Eagles — are proud Cincinnati alumni. Furthermore, Kelce felt confident his alma mater would beat the Cougars.

Kelce says the bet was formed with several BYU alumni who are currently with the Chiefs, including head coach Andy Reid, practice squad tight end Matt Bushman and assistant running backs coach Porter Ellett.

“We had a good gentlemen’s bet in the locker room, or really, the entire facility because we’ve got a handful of BYU guys and a couple (Cincinnati) fellas,” Kelce explained on the podcast.

The bet took place over text, claiming that if the Cougars won the game, Kelce would have to wear a BYU jersey on the podcast. But if the Bearcats won, “they had to drink a beer with me,” Kelce joked.

“They didn’t agree to that,” he clarified. “But I did bet them, you’ve got to come to a Vegas pool party with me at least.”

Kelce’s new royal blue jersey features his number 87 and last name on the back. The game-worn jersey originally belonged to 2022 BYU long snapper Britton Hogan, who was surprised to see his former uniform going viral online.

That my old game jersey…I had to cut the arm sleeves because the jerseys were so tight I couldn't snap the ball. — Britton Hogan (@BrittonHogan) October 4, 2023

Despite Cincinnati’s loss, Kelce fulfilled his bet and says he’s proud of BYU and the fight they put up last Friday night.

“I’ll wear it with pride,” Kelce said. “Shoutout to BYU for getting the dub. Cincinnati, let’s go baby! C’mon! Let’s get back on the train baby! UC!”